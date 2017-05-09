AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a warning about traveling to Texas because of the state’s new law banning so-called sanctuary cities.
The ACLU said Tuesday that Texas travelers should anticipate “the possible violation of their constitutional rights” if stopped by police. The new law allows officers to ask people about their immigration status during routine stops.
The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday doesn’t take effect until September. Republicans reject claims that the law will lead to racial profiling and say it’s needed to keep criminals off the streets.
ACLU officials have pledged to challenge the law in court. Texas’s attorney general’s office took the unusual step Monday of asking a federal judge to pre-emptively declare the law constitutional.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
- Park-and-ride closure in Bellevue: Commuters angry, feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.