NEW YORK (AP) — In the week since Donald Trump’s election, there’s been a dramatic surge in donations to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club and other progressive organizations which have pledged to resist any moves by the new administration that would undercut their causes.
Soon after the election was called, the ACLU unleashed feisty fundraising appeals. One warned that if Trump implemented certain campaign promises, “We’ll see him in court.”
The result, according to the ACLU, has been the largest surge of support in its history, including 120,000 donations totaling more than $7.2 million.
Planned Parenthood says more than 128,000 people have made donations since the election. And the Sierra Club says it registered 9,000 new monthly donors — more than it added from Jan. 1 until Election Day.
