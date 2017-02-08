HERNDON, Va. (AP) — The ACLU of Virginia says a federal judge’s order barring Fairfax County police from publicly identifying an officer involved in a fatal shooting takes little consideration of the public’s right to know.
Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastanaga said in a statement Wednesday that residents have the right to know which county employee has killed a community member.
Police say Mohammad Doudzai barricaded himself in his house in Herndon Jan. 16, after shooting his two brothers. Authorities say he went to the door with a knife and was shot by an officer. Court documents show that officer, identified only as John Doe, was granted a temporary restraining order Monday.
A hearing is scheduled Thursday in federal court in Alexandria to determine if the order should become more lasting.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.