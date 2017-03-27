ATLANTA (AP) — A civil rights group is suing Georgia over the state’s refusal to allow a couple to officially name its 22-month-old child “Allah.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia filed the lawsuit recently in Fulton County Superior Court on behalf of the couple, Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk.
At issue is the child’s proposed last name of Allah.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2nXQe5J ) that Georgia Department of Public Health lawyers say state law requires a baby’s surname to be either that of the father of the mother for the initial birth record.
State officials say the child’s name — ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah — should either be Handy, Walk or a combination of the two.
