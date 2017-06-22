MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.

The group’s Minnesota chapter released squad car video Thursday that it says shows excessive force during the arrest in Worthington last July of 22-year-old Anthony Promvongsa (prom-VOHNG’-sa). It shows a drug task force agent pulling over the suspect’s vehicle, then kneeing and punching the belted-in motorist before pulling him down to the street and handcuffing him.

Police and prosecutors issued a statement cautioning the video shows only a short segment of an incident that began earlier.

The criminal complaint alleges Promvongsa had taken aggressive actions toward the cars of two officers, including swerving at them and tailgating one. The charges include assault with a motor vehicle.