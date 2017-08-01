MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 2010 Georgia workplace mass shooting has been involuntarily committed to a prison psychiatric hospital.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said in a news release Tuesday that 67-year-old Jesse James Warren, of Temple, Georgia, opened fire at a Penske truck-leasing facility in Kennesaw on Jan. 12, 2010. Three men were killed that day, while a fourth succumbed to his injuries three years later. Another person was injured but survived.

Investigators described Warren as a disgruntled ex-employee.

Psychiatrists determined that Warren is not competent to stand trial, testifying that he refuses to take anti-psychotic medications. At a hearing Tuesday, a doctor testified that Warren is still refusing medication for his disorder and is a danger to the community.