AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump before her arrest.
Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remained locked up Tuesday on federal charges that she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet. The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.
Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and “believes in always doing what’s right.”
On Facebook, Winner posted concerns about climate change and lamented that “people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan.”
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
___
Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.