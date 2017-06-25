BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was accidently shot in the leg during a children’s birthday party in Oregon.

KTVZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s5vDPN ) that Bend police were notified at about 9 p.m. Saturday that a 39-year-old man had gone to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sgt. Juli McConkey says Beau Lewis was arrested in the shooting.

McConkey says Lewis, who was intoxicated, drove to the hospital to check on the gunshot victim, then back home, where he hid the gun before officers arrived.

A Deschutes County Jail spokesman said Lewis had not been arraigned by Sunday and hasn’t been assigned a lawyer. Lewis remains in custody.

