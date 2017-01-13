JOLO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say ransom-seeking Muslim militants have freed a South Korean captain and his Filipino crewman who were abducted three months ago from their cargo ship amid a wave of offshore kidnappings.
Officials say Abu Sayyaf gunmen handed skipper Park Chul-hong and Glenn Alindajao over to Moro National Liberation Front rebels, who turned them Saturday to Philippine officials in southern Sulu province.
The Moro rebels, who signed a 1996 peace deal with the government, have helped negotiate the release of several hostages of the smaller Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.
The militants seized the two in October off Tawi Tawi province in a region where many sailors have been kidnapped.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.