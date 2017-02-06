BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was thought to be abducted was actually in a car that rolled out of a driveway and into woods.
Alexis Weber’s family reported she had been abducted from their home in Berwick, about 45 miles southwest of Scranton, at about 7 p.m. Sunday. They also said her mother’s car, a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang, might have been stolen too.
Police issued an Amber Alert, a public notification of a missing child.
But authorities say that about five hours later they found the girl in the car, which had somehow rolled down a driveway and into a wooded area. Police believe the driver may have forgotten to put the vehicle in park.
The toddler was taken for a medical evaluation, and the alert was canceled.
