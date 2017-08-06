BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The cast and producers of ABC’s sitcom “The Middle” are ready to say goodbye — or almost everyone is.

Series co-star Atticus Shaffer said he’s proud when viewers tell him that the show is something the family can watch together, and he’d like the show to keep going.

But producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline said it’s time for the sitcom about an Indiana household to end. Its ninth and final season will begin airing Oct. 3.

Heisler said the show, starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, doesn’t want to overstay its welcome with viewers.

The producers also told TV critics Sunday they’re glad to wrap up “The Middle” on their terms and give it a proper goodbye.

That includes bringing back fan-favorite characters from seasons past, including the Rev. TimTom.