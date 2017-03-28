“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller says she has quit the Lifetime reality series ahead of her scheduled May sentencing on federal bankruptcy fraud charges.
Miller posted on Instagram on Sunday that she will no longer take part in the show. She says that she has asked for creative credit for her ideas for the show for six years, but hasn’t received it. She says she has been “manipulated, disrespected and used.”
Representatives for A&E Networks, which includes Lifetime, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Miller pleaded guilty in June to hiding about $775,000 from a bankruptcy court after filing for Chapter 11. She’s set to be sentenced in Pittsburgh on May 8.
