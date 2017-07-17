CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on DUI and drug charges in Georgia over the weekend.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old singer and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday. Carter was released on bail Sunday. He’s accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store “by several police officers with aggression.” He adds that he was not in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for “long standing anxiety.”
Carter also took a shot at his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who had tweeted support after the arrest. Aaron Carter says Nick should have called him instead.
