Nation & World A top army officer says 17 soldiers, 4 rebels dead in attack on Indian army base in Kashmir Originally published September 17, 2016 at 10:42 pm Share story The Associated Press SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A top army officer says 17 soldiers, 4 rebels dead in attack on Indian army base in Kashmir. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTrump, Clinton respond to New York City explosion
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.