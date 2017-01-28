Since the Sept. 11 attacks, no one has been killed in this country in a terrorist attack by anyone who emigrated from, or whose parents emigrated from, any of the seven countries named in the order’s four-month visa ban: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Rarely does an executive order announce a more straightforward and laudable purpose than the one President Trump signed Friday: “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” But the president’s directive is unlikely to significantly reduce the terrorist threat in the United States, which has been a minuscule part of the toll of violence since 2001. Many experts believe the order’s unintended consequences will make the threat worse.

While the order requires the Department of Homeland Security to issue a report within 180 days providing detailed statistics on foreign nationals who commit acts of violence, terrorism researchers have produced rich and revealing data. For instance: Since the Sept. 11 attacks, no one has been killed in this country in a terrorist attack by anyone who emigrated from, or whose parents emigrated from, any of the seven countries named in the order’s four-month visa ban: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, according to Charles Kurzman, a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina.

Of Muslim Americans involved in violent extremism of any kind — for instance, charged with plotting terrorism or supporting a terrorist group — only 23 percent had family backgrounds in those countries, said Kurzman, who just published the latest of his annual studies of Muslim Americans and terrorism.

The larger point of experts is that jihadi attacks garner news-media attention that far outstrips their prevalence in the United States, and the president’s order appears to be designed to address not a rational calculation of risks but the visceral fears that terrorists set out to inflame.

In 2003 Senate testimony, Robert Mueller, the FBI director, said that there was “an extensive Islamic militant presence” in the United States, and that, “We strongly suspect that several hundred of these extremists are linked to al-Qaida.”

That turned out to be wrong. The FBI found virtually none of the hidden al-Qaida cells that agents hunted for years, and better border surveillance has helped keep out those who might do harm.

By Kurzman’s count, 123 people have been killed in the United States by Muslim terrorists since the 2001 attacks — out of a total of more than 230,000 killings, by gang members, drug dealers, angry spouses, white supremacists, psychopaths, drunks and people of every description.

That means the order addresses at most 1/1,870th of the problem of lethal violence in the United States. If the toll of 9/11 is included, jihadis still account for a little more than 1 percent of killings.

“My advice to the new administration would be to declare victory,” Kurzman said. For the average American, he added, “Your odds of being victimized by a terrorist attack are infinitesimal.”

But terrorists — the root of the word means “to cause to tremble” — do not operate in the realm of dry facts and statistics. Their purpose is to terrify, and they use random and spectacular violence to do it, with an invaluable assist from the saturation coverage on cable television and news websites that such outrages inevitably draw.

To the rational calculations of Kurzman, one might simply reply with the list of U.S. cities where horrific jihadi attacks have occurred in recent years: Boston; San Bernardino, Calif., Orlando, Fla. — place names that conjure up images of ghastly wounds, bullet-ridden corpses and frightened people running for cover. In Gallup Polls, the number of Americans “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about such attacks generally hovers between 30 and 50 percent, with understandable spikes after new attacks.

In the political realm, where emotions and symbols hold sway, Trump’s order may reassure some Americans that they are safer from terrorism, and more generally, from concerns that Muslim immigrants may bring an alien culture. Indeed, while supposedly addressing terrorism, it also says the United States should be protected against those with “hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles” or those “who do not support the Constitution.”

The trouble with such reassurance, even if it is effective, is that it comes at a high cost, in the view of many experts on terrorism. That cost will be counted not just domestically but also abroad, where the United States relies on allies, including Muslim countries, for intelligence and other help against terrorism.

“In my opinion, this is just a huge mistake in terms of counterterrorism cooperation,” said Daniel Benjamin, formerly the State Department’s top counterterrorism official and now a scholar at Dartmouth. “For the life of me, I don’t see why we would want to alienate the Iraqis when they are the ground force against ISIS,” he said, referring to the militant Islamic State group.

Benjamin said that, at home, the president’s order is likely to prove counterproductive. The jihadi threat in the United States has turned out to be largely homegrown, he said, and the order will encourage precisely the resentments and anxieties on the part of Muslims that fuel, in rare cases, support for the ideology of ISIS or al-Qaida.

“It sends an unmistakable message to the American Muslim community that they are facing discrimination and isolation,” Benjamin said. That, he said, will “feed the jihadi narrative” that the United States is at war with Islam, potentially encouraging a few more Muslims to plot violence.

For an action aimed at terrorism, the order appeared to garner little or no support among experts and former officials of every political stripe with experience in the field. Jonathan Schanzer, vice president for research at the conservative Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said if the temporary visa ban was used to review and improve immigration vetting procedures, it might be justified.

But he added that he knew of no obvious problems with those procedures, and no specific plans to address such issues over the 120-day ban. “The order appears to be based mainly on a campaign promise,” he said.