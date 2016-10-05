The arrest raises the embarrassing prospect that for the second time in three years, a contractor for the consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton managed to steal highly damaging secret information while working for the NSA.

WASHINGTON — The FBI secretly arrested a former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor in August and, according to law-enforcement officials, is investigating whether he stole and disclosed highly classified computer code developed by the agency to hack into the networks of foreign governments.

The arrest raises the embarrassing prospect that for the second time in three years, a contractor for the consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton managed to steal highly damaging secret information while working for the NSA.

In 2013, Edward Snowden, who was also a Booz Allen contractor, took a vast trove of documents from the agency that later were passed to journalists, exposing surveillance programs in the United States and abroad.

The contractor was identified as Harold Martin III of Glen Burnie, Md., according to a criminal complaint filed in late August and unsealed Wednesday. Martin, who at the time of his arrest was working as a contractor for the Defense Department after leaving the NSA, was charged with theft of government property and the unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents.

Martin, 51, was arrested during an FBI raid on his home Aug. 27. A neighbor, Murray Bennett, said Wednesday that two dozen FBI agents wearing military-style uniforms and armed with long guns stormed the house, and later escorted Martin out in handcuffs.

According to court documents, the FBI discovered thousands of pages of documents and dozens of computers or other electronic devices at his home and in his car, a large amount of it classified. The digital media contained “many terabytes of information,” according to the documents. They also discovered classified documents that had been posted online, including computer code, officials said.

More than a month later, authorities cannot say with certainty whether Martin leaked the information, passed it on to a third party or whether he simply downloaded the information.

When FBI agents interviewed Martin after the raid, he initially denied having taken the documents and digital files, according to the complaint. But he later told authorities that he knew he was not authorized to have the materials. He told the agents, according to the complaint, “He knew what he had done was wrong and that he should not have done it because he knew it was unauthorized.”

The Justice Department unsealed the complaint — which was filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore — after The New York Times notified the government it intended to publish a story about Martin.

In a brief statement issued Wednesday, lawyers for Martin said: “We have not seen any evidence. But what we know is that Hal Martin loves his family and his country. There is no evidence that he intended to betray his country.”

If true, the accusations against Martin are a setback for the Obama administration, which has sustained a series of disclosures of classified information.

Along with Snowden’s revelations, the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010 disclosed hundreds of thousands of documents from the State and Defense departments. After the Snowden disclosures, the administration took steps to put measures in place to prevent the unauthorized disclosures of classified information.

Obama administration spokesman Josh Earnest defended the administration’s procedures for protecting national-security information, saying Wednesday that since Snowden’s disclosures, agencies have tightened security measures.

He cited the creation of a task force that sets and monitors security requirements for agencies that handle classified information, and an overhaul of the government’s background-check process, including adding more frequent updates.

The administration has also slashed the number of employees that have access to classified information, Earnest said, reducing it by 17 percent in the past couple of years.

Another administration official said investigators suspected that Martin began taking the material before Snowden’s actions became public, adding that changes put into place after Snowden’s theft would not have stopped Martin. “This is something that has its origins certainly before Snowden came on the scene, so many of the [changes] … that have been in place since 2013 wouldn’t be relevant to stopping what happened,” the official said.

The information believed to have been stolen by Martin appears to be different in nature from Snowden’s theft, which included documents that described the depth and breadth of the NSA’s surveillance.

Martin is suspected of taking the highly classified computer code developed by the agency to break into computer systems of adversaries such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Several officials said that at the moment, it did not look like a traditional espionage case, but the FBI has not ruled anything out.

Martin does not fit any of the usual profiles of an “insider threat,” and one administration official said investigators thought that he was not politically motivated: “not like a Snowden or someone who believes that what we were doing was illegal and wanted to publicize that.”

Martin, a native of Wisconsin, has degrees in economics and information systems and has been working for a decade on a doctorate in computer science. Neighbors described him as cordial and helpful but knew little about his work.

Martin is believed to have worked for Booz Allen for less than a decade. He was in the Navy for five years, according to Pentagon records. He served as a lieutenant aboard the Seattle, a combat support ship, during the 1991 U.S.-led invasion aimed at ousting Iraqi forces from Kuwait, and was awarded the Kuwait Liberation Medal. He later joined the Navy Reserve, becoming inactive in 2000.

Martin’s wife, Deborah Vinson, spoke briefly to a reporter Wednesday as she carried groceries into the brick house with blue siding and an American flag next to the door. She called Martin “a good man.”

“I am standing by my husband, and I love him very much,” she said before returning inside without further comment.

Law-enforcement officials said the FBI was investigating the possibility that he had collected the files with no intention of passing them along.

That by itself would represent a serious security vulnerability, but it would put Martin in the company of countless other senior Washington officials who have been caught taking classified information home.

Samuel Berger, a former national-security adviser, stole classified documents from the National Archives and hid them under a construction trailer. Alberto Gonzales took home documents about the nation’s warrantless-wiretapping program while he was attorney general.

One official described Martin as a hoarder.

Law-enforcement officials are also looking into whether Martin was able to pass the information on, but are also entertaining a theory that he took it with that intention and then did not follow through.

Many questions remain about Martin’s case, including when and how authorities learned this identity, and when they believe he began taking information.

It is also not known if the case has any connection to the leak of classified NSA code in August attributed to a group calling itself the Shadow Brokers, or whether he had any role in a series of leaks of NSA intercepts involving Japan, Germany and other countries that WikiLeaks has published since last year.

“We’re struggling to figure him out,” one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.