Josephine’s Gallery and Kangaroo Orphanage, in Coober Pedy, Australia, run by a couple who take in about 100 joeys a year — the overwhelming majority of them road-accident survivors.

COOBER PEDY, Australia —

A few weeks ago, Deb Williams saw another dead kangaroo lying in the middle of the Stuart Highway, a strip of road almost 2,000 miles long that runs north-south through Australia’s center.

So she did what she normally does. She slowed her car down from 70 mph and pulled over to drag the lifeless animal off the road. As a nurse, Williams, 50, has seen firsthand the effects that hitting kangaroos has on drivers. From the smell and site of the carcass, she estimated it had been there for a few days, all life long gone. Or so she thought.

“When I looked at the kangaroo, I saw movement and I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, there cannot be a joey in there,’” Williams recalled, referring to a baby kangaroo. Once the body was off the road, she peeked into the pouch to find the baby, covered in its mother’s blood, but almost unscathed and very much alive.

Williams has found about 20 live joeys around the Stuart Highway in the last five years. In 2016, an estimated 50 million kangaroos hopped around the four states of South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria. They accounted for 82 percent of all animal-car incidents in 2016, with the peak season being winter (which is now), according to the insurance company AAMI.

Females can house two joeys of varying ages at one time, according to Dr. Ian Gunn, a veterinarian who studies kangaroos. Joeys start to venture out of the pouch periodically at about 6 months old.

I come from a family of pouch checkers. Once in the 1960s, when my father worked on a cattle station in Queensland, the dog needed food, so he shot a kangaroo. When he went to collect his kill, a joey poked its head out of the pouch. For the next few weeks it hung happily from the side of the wood stove in an old sweater.

My “greenie” environmentally minded aunt would often turn up to family dinners with a hairless baby wombat salvaged from roadkill. (A unique characteristic of marsupials like kangaroos, wombats and koalas is a handy pouch to carry offspring.)

Taking up that family heritage, I set out on a mission to save some joeys. While kangaroo pouch-checking can happen wherever there are kangaroos, I took guidance from Williams’ experience. So I headed up the Stuart Highway from the southern city of Adelaide.

I centered my mission on Coober Pedy, an opal-mining town where residents have often dug their homes into the ground to escape the extreme heat. The red dirt of the surrounding outback made the 1,500-resident town seem more Mars than Earth. A spaceship prop left behind from a science-fiction film added to the extraterrestrial feel.

It is also the location of Josephine’s Gallery and Kangaroo Orphanage, run by a couple who take in about 100 joeys a year — the overwhelming majority of them road-accident survivors.

Driving from Adelaide to Coober Pedy takes almost 10 hours on the highway. Passing an oncoming car is so rare that it is customary for drivers to wave to each other. Stopping for dead kangaroos offered a somewhat gloomy respite from the boredom. I checked seven kangaroos on the trip north. Some were partly decomposed on the side of the road, with native wedge-tailed eagles having an easy meal.

Others were more gruesome, a tail or a set of paws the only indicator of what was once a kangaroo. One that I dragged off the road was still warm and whole, but its pouch was empty.

The orphanage in Coober Pedy provides necessary motivation to overcome those stomach-churning obstacles. Joeys found on the South Australian section of the Stuart Highway very likely end up here.

On a recent Sunday, Josephine Brennan-Kuss and her husband, Terry, had six charges in their care, all hanging below the television in man-made pouches, like stockings at Christmas.

“It is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week commitment, basically,” Terry Brennan-Kuss, 68, said of the couple’s volunteer- and donation-supported efforts to save orphaned joeys. Each rescue is bottle-fed every few hours with a powdered-milk formula designed for kangaroos, which are lactose intolerant.

He does the day shift and Josephine Brennan-Kuss stays up through the night, feeding and washing dozens of towels used to line the pouches. Mealtime is chaotic. Tiny joeys, still clumsy hoppers, skitter around the kitchen floor, including Harvey, the joey Williams recently found.

Josephine Brennan-Kuss said the couple took in their first joey 15 years ago, and started their orphanage in 2008.

The orphanage has become an essential stop for many tour buses. In peak season, about 100 tourists come each day to view the indigenous art in the storefront before heading to the backyard to watch Terry Brennan-Kuss feed a joey. The other baby kangaroos stay out of the limelight in the house adjacent to the gallery.

Before leaving the orphanage, tourists are given a guide to pouch-checking. It advises taking them either to the nearest vet or to the orphanage. Saving joeys isn’t for the squeamish. The pouch may need to be cut open and, if the joey is still attached, the nipple severed.

The guide also reminds good Samaritans to watch out for cars and road trains — semitrailers with three or four trailers and 70-plus wheels — that constantly thunder along the highway.

“I avoid them if I can,” said Mark Kurtzer, 50, a truck driver who regularly works the Stuart Highway, referring to kangaroos, dead or alive. On a Wednesday night a few weeks back, he was dropping off fuel at a gas station in Coober Pedy using a two-trailer, 44-wheel truck that takes a half mile to stop in an emergency.

He said he had hit four kangaroos in his 30-year career, but added that other truckers attest to colliding with two or three a year. “If I see roos, I blow the air horn and it normally scares them,” Kurtzer said.

For my mission, I roamed the highway for a few hours each day, usually after dawn, to check on the recent carnage. Kangaroos are most active at dawn and dusk. One day, I drove four hours north and back again, spotting only one unlucky kangaroo.

I should have pulled it off the road, but in reality, it was only a pair of ears and some other bits and pieces, and I couldn’t stomach going near it. When I passed the remains on the way back a few hours later, some iron-stomached driver had apparently done the job.

During the drive back to Adelaide, I spotted a dead kangaroo about 150 miles south of Coober Pedy. It lay whole in the middle of the road an hour or so after dawn. When I grabbed it by the tail to pull it off the road, it was still warm. The kangaroo was female and its pouch was lumpy and full.

I peeked into the pouch, assuming, like Homer and Bart in an old episode of “The Simpsons,” it would be plush with soft kangaroo fur. In reality, it was warm and a little slimy.

Curled up head to tail in the pouch was a joey. But it didn’t move. I tugged on its paw. Still nothing. At that moment, I was thankful for the butcher’s shop where I worked my first job, and a pair of medical gloves. After I did a decent tug, the furless joey, more than a foot long and weighing about a pound, slid out. Its head rolled with what I surmised was a broken neck.

It was sad and a little odd to be holding a dead baby kangaroo on the side of an empty highway. I paused for a few seconds, not knowing what to do. Digging a roadside grave seemed excessive. In an effort to provide some dignity, I placed the joey on the ground and rolled the mother onto it, knowing the crows and wedge-tailed eagles might arrive shortly.

I didn’t find a live joey, but I like to think I did some good by pulling a handful of dead kangaroos off the road. As Terry Brennan-Kuss told me, taking the time “could maybe save a baby kangaroo, and maybe save a human life as well.”