LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie’s rendition of “Silent Night” is adding some “Star Wars” flair to the Christmas classic.
The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie’s grunts and growls with clips from several “Star Wars” films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.
(For added comedy, turn on YouTube’s closed captions.)
The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, “Christmas With Chewbacca.”
The song has made the rounds online for several years.
