ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A monkey named Spiderman has died at a New York zoo after an unusually long life.
The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester said Friday that 43-year-old Spiderman was among the oldest spider monkeys in conservation care.
Spider monkeys have a life expectancy of about 25 years.
A necropsy confirmed that Spiderman had terminal cancer.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
Spiderman was born in 1974 and came to the Seneca Park Zoo in 1977 from the Fort Rickey Game Farm in Rome, New York.
The zoo is also home to a female spider monkey, Lucy, who was born in 1975.