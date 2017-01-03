WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has established new rules for the 115th Congress. Republicans jettisoned at the last minute a provocative proposal to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics after criticism. Changes in the rules package passed Tuesday include:
—Allowing Republican leaders to fine members who use electronic devices to take pictures or video from the House floor. The proposal comes six months after Democrats live-streamed a sit-in on the House floor for 26 hours to call attention to their demand for votes on gun control. Democrats never got a vote.
—Clarifying that a member will be referred to the Ethics Committee for disorderly conduct on the House floor during legislative proceedings, such as blocking access to microphones or the dais.
— Making it easier to sell or give away federal land by tweaking budget language to say that any such land conveyances don’t have significant costs to the federal government.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
—Making more House documents electronically accessible.
—Making it easier legislatively to reduce spending some in appropriations bills.
—Continuing a prohibition on lobbyists in private House gyms, even if they are former members.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.