Awards are set to be presented at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical “La La Land” look like the night’s surest things.
Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year’s show, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills by NBC at 8 p.m. EST. It’s the first time in a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is hosting the Globes.
Though usually a boisterous affair, Trump’s upcoming inauguration is looming over this year’s ceremony. Throughout Hollywood’s awards season, many celebs have evoked a sense of dread over a Trump presidency.
“La La Land” has a leading seven nods and a seeming lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seattle Times to cut newsroom jobs
- James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary pick, always comes home to Richland, ‘this town that formed me’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.