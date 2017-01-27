President Trump has put British Prime Minister Theresa May’s teeth on edge with his cheerful support for Brexit, which she opposed but must carry out.

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain will meet President Trump on Friday in Washington, D.C., for what could be an episode of “The Odd Couple”: The Stiff School Principal meets the Great Salesman.

May does not have a Twitter account and does her best to remain silent on key issues, putting her head above water only when she must.

Normally, U.S. presidents go on to British leaders about “the special relationship” with a sort of patronizing politeness. But Trump has put May’s teeth on edge with his cheerful support for a British withdrawal from the European Union (EU), commonly known as Brexit, which she opposed but must carry out.

She has not appreciated his warm relationship with people like Nigel Farage, former leader of the anti-immigrant U.K. Independence Party, who despises May’s Conservative Party and who Trump has suggested would make a fine ambassador to the United States.

But with Britain planning to leave the EU in two years or so, May needs to show Britons they have big friends in the world beyond Europe, and the United States is Britain’s single largest trading partner, not counting the EU.

Having put such store into being the first foreign leader to meet Trump, May is determined to put British-American relations on a more traditional track, as a government-to-government partnership.

But May “is coming as a supplicant and Trump seems to know this,” Jonathan Freedland, a columnist for The Guardian newspaper, said in an interview. On trade, “She’s eager to do a deal, like a house buyer who has already sold her house and has nowhere to live, and Trump, the real-estate man, knows that.”

May arrived in Philadelphia on Thursday and told Republican lawmakers at their annual congressional retreat that a Britain outside the EU and the U.S. under Trump can “lead together again” in the world.

She also joined in Trump’s criticism of past U.S. foreign policy, saying, “The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.”