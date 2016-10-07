ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are looking for a car stolen during a home invasion that left a 95-year-old man dead and his wife severely injured.

The victims of the home invasion in Orange were identified Friday as Thomas Harty and 77-year-old Joanna Fisher.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office says the couple’s 2003 Toyota Corolla station wagon is missing. It is described as being gray/silver with Massachusetts license plate M99949. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call police.

The home invasion was discovered Thursday. No arrests have been announced.

In a story that appeared in The Recorder (http://bit.ly/2cXrfur ) of Greenfield last year, Harty was described as an avid hiker who still worked. The World War II veteran said he hadn’t watched television in 40 years, preferring to read or hike instead.