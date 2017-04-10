CHITTENDEN, Vt. (AP) — Police say a 93-year-old man fell into an icy Vermont pond while trying to rescue his dog and died. The dog died, too.
State police say William R. Graf was walking with his Jack Russell terrier near Lefferts Pond in Chittenden on Saturday afternoon when the dog ran onto the ice and became stuck in the water.
Detective David Pfindel says Graf was 50 to 75 feet from shore and lying prone on the ice trying to reach his dog when the top half of his body fell into the water.
Pfindel calls the situation a “sad, sad thing.”
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- ‘So many land mines’: Accusations against Mayor Murray stir up emotions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.