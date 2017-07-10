CINCINNATI (AP) — Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio that caused the expectant mother to lose her baby.
WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: “There’s a whole lot of people here shot.”
Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child.
One woman died, and eight people were injured. The slain woman was identified as 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Man with knife shot by Washington state trooper on I-5 WATCH
- It’s not just ‘bad hombres’ getting caught in immigration crackdown. It's a woman in Tukwila, getting her morning coffee. | Danny Westneat
The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.
A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.
The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made.