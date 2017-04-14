LOS ANGELES (AP) — A caller tells emergency dispatchers during a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school that she’s scared and has locked herself in the office.

Police on Friday released portions of the 911 calls from the shooting that left a teacher and student dead. In one of the short tapes, a caller identifies the shooter as a teacher’s husband.

Police say 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s classroom Monday and opened fire, targeting her but also hitting two of her students.

Karen Smith and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were killed. Nine-year-old Nolan Brandy is expected to recover.

Authorities say Anderson had accused his wife of infidelity, prompting her to move out. When his efforts to win her back failed, they say he went to the school and shot her.