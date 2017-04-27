AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.
WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2pnvmVR ) reports a 20-year-old man in Bath Township, near Akron, made the call in January. The recording was released this week.
When the call operator asks why the caller needs a police dog, he replies that a female stole heroin from him.
Bath Police Chief Mike McNeely says it’s among the most bizarre things he’s heard in four decades of policing.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
McNeely says the man is expected to face a drug charge after he pulled a brown, waxy substance from his pants while being interviewed by police.
The substance was seized and sent to a lab for testing. The caller was released pending the test results.
___
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.