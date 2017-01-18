SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Although he’s a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be traveling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person.
WCAU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2k2DbtZ ) B. Harold Smick Jr. still can vividly remember Jan. 20, 1941 — the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term.
That inauguration was the first for the Salem native, who was just 15 when he began the tradition that he will continue on Friday.
A bit of an Oval Office junkie, Smick has collected everything from inaugural buttons to a piece of felt from the stage cover at FDR’s inauguration.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
Smick says he’s praying President-elect Donald Trump will bring peace, health care and jobs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.