COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The victim of a Connecticut car crash has been identified as a Holocaust survivor who often shared her story at local schools, community centers and churches.
State police say 91-year-old Henny Simon’s car left the road and crashed into a tree near her Colchester home on Tuesday afternoon. She died at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
The Bulletin of Norwich reports that Simon grew up in Hanover, Germany, and was sent to Nazi concentration camps in Latvia and Poland. She came to the U.S. after World War II and was reunited with her father, who had received a visa to go to China early in the war. Her mother died in captivity.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Ahavath Achim synagogue in Colchester.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Mother of abandoned Lakewood baby tells police she used drugs, became paranoid
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.