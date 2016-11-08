RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to killing his parents and his sister at their home last year has been sentenced to 90 years.

Local news agencies report 29-year-old Carl V. Hughes IV was sentenced to 150 years in prison with 60 years suspended after pleading guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree murder.

Police discovered Hughes’ father, 71-year-old Carl V. Hughes Jr.; his mother, 54-year-old Angela Hughes; and his sister, 22-year-old Bianca Hughes stabbed to death in the family’s home on Sept. 23, 2015.

Attorney John Rockecharlie says his client was not in his right mind while on a three-to-four-day crack binge and had convinced himself that he had to kill his family members.

Rockecharlie says Hughes has expressed remorse for his actions.