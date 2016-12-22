LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot at a home in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A police report says officers called to the home Wednesday found the boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The report says the boy’s 11-year-old brother told officers the two were home alone when the 9-year-old began playing with a gun and it accidentally fired.
The names of the children have not been released.
