NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Nine Marine Corps aviators who were killed when their New York-based transport plane crashed in Mississippi last month will be honored during a memorial service at their former air base.

The victims of the July 10 crash of the C-130 include nine crewmembers who served in a Marine Forces Reserve transport squadron based at Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh in New York’s Hudson Valley. The other seven servicemen killed in the crash included six Marines and a Navy Corpsman from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The memorial service will occur Sunday afternoon at the Newburgh air base. It’s closed to the public but will be livestreamed .

The plane was headed for pre-deployment training in Arizona when it crashed. The cause remains under investigation.