ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nine police officers in a Dallas suburb have been fired for reporting traffic stops they never conducted.
Arlington police said in a statement Friday that three other officers resigned before the investigation was finished. Four other officers remain under investigation.
The fired officers have the right to appeal the department’s decision.
The officers had been suspended in May after a review of officer activity in the field identified several individuals who claimed to have made traffic stops that actually never occurred.
The department says its investigation confirmed that no fictitious citations were issued.
Officials did not indicate why the traffic reports were falsified.
The police department says its findings have been sent to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.
