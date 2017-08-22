NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors have charged nine reputed gang members with murder, weapons and other charges in seven shootings that left one person dead and 13 injured.

Prosecutors say the Loot Gang used private Facebook messages and FaceTime to communicate about obtaining weapons. Prosecutors say they boasted publicly online about violence, flashed gang signs and posted music videos meant to antagonize rival gang members.

Authorities say gang members last year shot and killed 22-year-old Terrell Henry, a college student with no gang affiliation who was outside a convenience store in Brooklyn.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says the takedown reinforces his office’s targeted effort to crack down on the gang leaders and their most violent members and dismantle gangs from the top down.