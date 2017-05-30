FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Nine people are campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault.
Archambault became a national public figure during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. He tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2seQBaa ) that he didn’t plan to seek re-election, but a number of people urged him to reconsider.
The top three vote-getters in a July 19 primary will move on to the general election in September.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.