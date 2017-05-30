FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Nine people are campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault.

Archambault became a national public figure during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. He tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2seQBaa ) that he didn’t plan to seek re-election, but a number of people urged him to reconsider.

The top three vote-getters in a July 19 primary will move on to the general election in September.