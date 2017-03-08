BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore have arrested nine young people after a video shared on Facebook allegedly shows them with a man whose cell phone had just been stolen.
The victim of that theft can be seen on the video asking the teen-agers for his phone back.
Police spokesman T. J. Smith said at a news conference Wednesday that the group — both boys and girls, from 12 to 18 years old — was arrested Tuesday after a second assault several blocks away.
Smith says police believe some in the group also are responsible for a string of assaults last month.
