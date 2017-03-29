DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A notorious 86-year-old jewel thief has pleaded guilty to a felony shoplifting charge.
The charge stems from Doris Payne’s December arrest at a mall just outside Atlanta. Police said she put a $2,000 necklace in her back pocket and tried to leave a Von Maur department store.
WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2mPI7YU ) that Payne entered the plea Wednesday. A DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Payne to serve four months of house arrest and three years of probation. A 30-day jail sentence was reduced to time already served.
The judge also banned Payne from entering all Von Maur stores and DeKalb County shopping malls.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Trevone Boykin, Colin Kaepernick, and more
Payne is well known in the jewelry world. Authorities have said she’s stolen pricey jewels from stores around the world in an illicit career spanning six decades.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.