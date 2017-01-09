BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities credit an 85-year-old Texas man who walks with the aid of a cane for helping save the lives of two women whose speeding car flipped over onto his front yard and burst into flames.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the 22-year-old driver likely was driving too fast as she rounded a bend early Sunday and lost control in Burleson, south of Fort Worth.
Lindell Marbut witnessed the wreck, banged on the windshield with his cane and helped to pull the driver from the car as his caretaker called 911. The caretaker then helped him drag the passenger to safety.
Johnson County firefighter Keith Flemming told KDFW-TV (http://bit.ly/2i8GfGF ) that “it wouldn’t have been a good turnout” had Marbut not intervened.
