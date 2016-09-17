MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital says an 8-year-old boy who was injured in a house fire that killed nine other people in Tennessee has died.
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital spokeswoman Anne Glankler said Saturday that Cameron Jett-Hollingsworth died Wednesday. She said his organs were removed for donation Thursday.
The boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was removed by firefighters from a south Memphis house after the blaze early Monday morning.
Nine other people died in the fire, which the Memphis Fire Department says was caused by an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit’s power cord in the living room.
Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat has said the fire was the Memphis’ deadliest since the 1920s. More recently, seven people died in a fire here in 2008.
