MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say at least eight people, including five members of a children’s acrobatics team, have been killed in a road collision in eastern Siberia.

The interior ministry in the Khanty-Mansiysk district said in a statement Sunday that the crash happened on a highway linking two Siberian oil towns. The officials quoted early reports that the driver of the bus carrying the acrobatics squad lost control and collided with a truck in the incoming lane.

The governor’s office said the bus was taking the children back to their hometown from a competition in the regional capital.

Temperatures in the area are around -17 C (1.4 F). It wasn’t immediately clear whether the weather conditions contributed to the collision.