BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Eight more people have been extradited from Jamaica to face charges in the U.S. in what authorities say is a multimillion-dollar lottery scam that victimized dozens of Americans.

The eight suspects appeared Thursday in federal court in Bismarck, North Dakota. Four pleaded not guilty. Four didn’t enter pleas because their public defenders weren’t present. All were ordered held until detention hearings.

Authorities allege the scam bilked at least 90 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.7 million.

Fifteen suspects each are charged with 66 total counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Lavrick Willocks, who authorities say was the mastermind, pleaded not guilty in January.

Another suspect is awaiting trial in Rhode Island, one is in custody in Jamaica awaiting extradition, and four are still fugitives.