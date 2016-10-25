CHICAGO (AP) — At least eight inmates and one correctional officer have been injured in a series of fights in a maximum-security section of a Chicago jail.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Chief Policy Officer Cara Smith says all of the injured were taken to hospitals after the Tuesday evening fights.

She says the inmates suffered puncture wounds and the correctional officer was injured by a food tray that was used as a weapon.

Smith says it’s not known if the fights were gang-related. She also says the sources of the weapons are unknown.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari told the Chicago Tribune that the injuries weren’t serious.