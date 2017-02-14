BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region say eight people were killed, including three assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile region.

According to a statement posted on the local government’s website, the attack occurred Tuesday evening in Pishan county in southern Xinjiang, home to China’s ethnic Uighur minority. It said the three also injured five others before police killed them.

Uighurs are predominantly Muslim, Turkic-speaking people who have long chafed under the rule of Beijing, more than 1,800 miles (3,000 km) away from the provincial capital of Urumqi. The government statement did not identify the attackers or say whether they were linked to Uighur separatists who have been blamed for previous attacks in Chinese cities.

Calls to local police went unanswered Wednesday.