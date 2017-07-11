FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nine people have been charged with agreeing to help concoct alibis for a Florida murder suspect who last year staged a brazen escape from a crowded courtroom.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Tuesday that the arrests were the result of an undercover operation into the alleged plot by 22-year-old Dayonte Resiles.
The investigation began after a jail officer reported that Resiles sought to bribe him to smuggle in a cellphone. Israel said authorities gave Resiles a wiretapped phone and monitored his attempts to get people to lie on his behalf about the 2014 killing and unrelated burglaries.
Resiles was at large for five days after last year’s escape when he bolted from court. Eight other people are charged with helping him escape.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home
___
This story has corrected the arrest total to nine, not eight