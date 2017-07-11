FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nine people have been charged with agreeing to help concoct alibis for a Florida murder suspect who last year staged a brazen escape from a crowded courtroom.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Tuesday that the arrests were the result of an undercover operation into the alleged plot by 22-year-old Dayonte Resiles.

The investigation began after a jail officer reported that Resiles sought to bribe him to smuggle in a cellphone. Israel said authorities gave Resiles a wiretapped phone and monitored his attempts to get people to lie on his behalf about the 2014 killing and unrelated burglaries.

Resiles was at large for five days after last year’s escape when he bolted from court. Eight other people are charged with helping him escape.

___

This story has corrected the arrest total to nine, not eight