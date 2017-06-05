SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway are underway in San Diego aboard a retired U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for the clash.
A small group of survivors of the June 1942 battle, all in wheelchairs, received a standing ovation Monday aboard the USS Midway, which is now a museum in San Diego Bay.
The battle marked a dramatic victory over the Japanese and helped turn the tide of World War II in the Pacific.
It occurred as Japanese forces were attacking U.S. forces on a small Pacific atoll roughly halfway between the U.S. West Coast and the eastern edge of Asia.
American warplanes sank four Japanese aircraft carriers while the U.S. Navy lost one carrier.