MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Bond has been set at $750,000 in Florida for a woman who faces multiple charges in the deaths of four women in a bloody rampage across three states.
Mary Rice made her first court appearance via video Thursday afternoon in Santa Rosa County, where she’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. The 37-year-old woman was extradited from Georgia to Florida Wednesday.
She also faces murder charges in neighboring Escambia County, Florida, and Baldwin County, Alabama. If she meets her bond, she’ll be immediately arrested on the Escambia charge.
Rice was arrested at a West Point, Georgia, motel Tuesday following a police standoff that ended with another suspect, 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette, fatally shooting himself.
Rice and Boyette are suspected in all four slayings.
