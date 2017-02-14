LONDON (AP) — She is a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp. He is a former Scottish commando who was on the scene when the Nazis fell.
They met at a dance shortly after surviving prisoners were freed from the horrific Nazi death camp and have been celebrating Valentine’s Day together since 1946.
So John Mackay and his wife Edith weren’t going to let living in a nursing home keep them from marking the romantic occasion. They had a bit of party Tuesday at the Balcarres Care Home in Scotland.
Activity director Pamela Shaw said Mackay, 96, has suffered a stroke but is recovering, and 92-year-old Edith is still going strong.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
She says “they’re doing really well … their romance is absolutely beautiful. They’re just amazing people.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.