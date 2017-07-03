BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old New Jersey man was killed after crashing his sports car during a race at a Minnesota speedway.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the man was participating in a Sports Car Club of America race Sunday at the Brainerd International Raceway.

Officials say the man’s vehicle left the track and struck an outside crash barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No further information has been released.