TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio are not filing charges against a 7-year-old who accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy to death.
But they said Friday that they haven’t ruled out charges related to the gun being inside the home. Police say several adults were in the Toledo home at the time of the Oct. 29 shooting.
An autopsy shows that 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police tell The Blade newspaper in Toledo that the gun was fired inside a bedroom and that the bullet went through a wall before hitting the toddler.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Lynnwood eager for growth, changes that light rail will bring VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.