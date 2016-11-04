TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio are not filing charges against a 7-year-old who accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy to death.

But they said Friday that they haven’t ruled out charges related to the gun being inside the home. Police say several adults were in the Toledo home at the time of the Oct. 29 shooting.

An autopsy shows that 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police tell The Blade newspaper in Toledo that the gun was fired inside a bedroom and that the bullet went through a wall before hitting the toddler.