DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has died when shots were fired into the SUV he was riding in on a North Carolina street.
Durham Police Spokesman Wil Glenn said in a news release that someone in a passing vehicle fired the shots shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Glenn said five adults and three children were in the SUV when it was hit by bullets. No one else was hit.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not been released.
No arrests have been reported.
But Glenn said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.